Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the issues affecting Kern and the impact of Measure K, a one-percent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County.

To combat the highly competitive law enforcement market, Youngblood said Measure K will allow the Sheriff’s department to offer incentives to individuals looking to work in Kern. He said it’s now just a struggle for KCSO, but also for the community. KCSO is offering a $2,000 raise per month for employees who want to live and work at substations in un-incorporated Kern, according to the Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s office currently has over 400 open positions. Youngblood added Measure K is not the answer to alleviate the shortage of employees, but “part of a solution to the problem”. The one-percent sales tax will begin in April 2023 and KCSO will not see a penny of the sales tax revenue until a year later.

Since 2019, Kern County has lost over 650 members of the community to the fentanyl overdoses, Youngblood said. He said he believes the fentanyl crisis is a reflection of the government not taking the issue seriously. He added the solution to the fentanyl crisis is to close the southern border to prevent drugs from reaching Americans.