BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a hiring event for people interested in getting into the career of a lifetime.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Kern County Library will be hosting a series of hiring events, called “Turn the Page on your Career.”

KCSO will be holding its next hiring event Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Beale Memorial Library, located at 701 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield. On-site testing will also be available at the event.

Sergeant Charles Shinn and Lori Meza with KCSO joined 17 News at Noon ahead of the event to talk more about the process. Watch the video in the player for more details.