BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On this Halloween, you may be wondering how to keep the little trick-or-treaters safe while out going door-to-door tonight.

Michelle Corson with the Kern County Public Health Department joined 17 News with some tips on keeping the little ones safe.

Corson says to not snack on candy while trick-or-treating, parents should inspect candy and tell kids not to accept anything that is not commercially wrapped.

Watch the video in the player for more details.