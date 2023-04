BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free course that details how and what you need to know to successfully grow your small business.

KCHCC spokesperson Jay Tamsi joined 17 News at noon to give a preview of the Small Business Academy.

The intensive eight-week business course will begin with an orientation Tuesday at KCHCC on H Street at 6 p.m. at the KCHCC.