President and CEO, Jay Tamsi, with Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joined 17 News at Noon to announce the return of the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday Nov. 6.

The Dia de Los Muertos event returns after a three year hiatus. The event will feature live music, vendors, Mexican food, Aztec dancers, costume contest, and kid’s face painting station, according to Tamsi.

Over 70 alters, or ofrendas, will be on display to educate the public on the cultural event while celebrating and commemorating loved ones.

The event will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 – $30. For more information visit their website.