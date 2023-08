BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency crews are finally getting a break after Tropical Storm Hilary swept over the Golden State.

Captain Andrew Freeborn from the Kern County Fire Department joined 17 News at Noon to evaluate local response to the historic event. Talking points included the community effort for preparation, the ReadyKern alert system and the damages done by the storm.

Watch the video in the player for the full interview.