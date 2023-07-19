BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After months of warnings over potential flooding risks around Kern County, the height of that danger may have passed, according to Captain Andrew Freeborn, spokesperson for the Kern County Fire Department.

“We’re in a much better place than what we could have even hoped for, and a lot of that came from the fact that we had a very mild and mellow early summer,” said Freeborn during an interview with 17 News at Sunrise. “We’re going to continue to monitor the snow pack, we’re going to continue to have our communications with these agencies that have been involved, but that risk has been tremendously diminished.”

Freeborn also spoke about how the mild spring and summer this year has effected wildfire season, adding that the conditions of hotter weather and dry grass are now putting the area in peak wildfire season.

During the Sunrise interview, Freeborn also announced new job openings with the Kern County Fire Department, with more information available at the Kern County Public Safety Career Expo on July 22nd.