BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Steven Bloomberg was announced as the new Chancellor for the Kern Community College last week, and he joined 17 News at Sunrise via video conference this morning to speak about his goals and vision ahead of assuming the role.

This change marks a bit of a coming home for Bloomberg, who was a student within KCCD before joining the staff of Cerro Coso Community College as the Workforce Development Director in 1994.

Bloomberg said he hopes to continue the growth trajectory that KCCD has been seeing, as well as “a very laser focus on workforce development.”

“All of those industries drive what is a very robust economy in Kern County and throughout the Golden Empire,” Bloomberg said. “One of the things I want to do is support all of our continuing business partnerships, but looking towards the future, talking more about also renewable energy and renewable resources.”