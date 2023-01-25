Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy joined 17 news to talk about the Light Up the Night Event happening Wednesday and the 5K Race Against Trafficking happening Saturday at the Park at River Walk.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and community members are invited to participate in events to raise awareness of the issue.

Wednesday, Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting Light Up the Night. People are asked to gather at The Garden at 900 22nd St. at 6 p.m. to hear from speakers and former human trafficking victims. They will “light up the night” using glow sticks after the speakers.

The Race Against Trafficking is happening on Saturday at The Park at River Walk. Registration for the 5K is open until 7:45 a.m. on race day. Proceeds go to the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation, to assist human trafficking victims.

Race Day Schedule

5:00 AM to 7:00 AM – Booth Setup (Sponsors, Vendors, Agencies)

7:00 AM to 8:00 AM – Same Day Race Registration, Packet Pickup, and Runner Check-In

8:15 AM – Opening Remarks

8:30 AM – Race Begins

9:30 AM – Presentation of Speakers and Awards for Race Winners

10:30 AM to 1:00 PM – Booths Available for Attendees to Visit