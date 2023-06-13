BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Juniorettes of Bakersfield is a local organization of teens that are serving the community through volunteer work.

Members of the Juniorettes of Bakersfield joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the organization.

The local organization is a new section of the Woman’s Club of Bakersfield that was started to involve girls ages 12 to 18 with community service, according to organizers.

The Junioretttes have volunteered at the Morning Star food distribution, Night to Shine and the Orlie’s Shoe Drive.

For more information or to receive an application email the Juniorettes at bakersfieldjuniorettes@gmail.com.