BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to celebrate the season with some holiday cheer and mingling at their annual holiday reception.

In the spirit of the holidays, the chamber says it will be accepting unwrapped toys and monetary donations for toys and teens benefitting League of Dreams, the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont and the KCHCC Foundation.

The reception will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Marriot Convention Center, located at 801 Truxtun Ave.

Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of the KCHCC, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

Anyone interested can RSVP by emailing amora@kchcc.org or calling 661-633-5495.