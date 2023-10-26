BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The One Book Project encourages members of the community to share their experiences through the reading of a single book. This fall the project has chosen “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary, Resilient, Disabled Body.”

Author Rebekah Taussig has been paralyzed since she was three-years-old and is a wife, mother, author and disability advocate. She joined 17 news at Noon to talk about her new book ahead of “An Evening with Rebekah Taussig” speaking event at California State University Bakersfield’s Icardo Center. The theme of the night is “The Future is Accessible” where she will discuss major themes in the book including able-ism, inclusion and access.

Growing up, Taussig didn’t see stories like hers represented in the world around her. Feeling like an outsider and not quite knowing what to do with that part of her life, she later discovered disability studies in graduate school.

She began to think about disability and what that meant to her story. Taussig then began writing stories from that state of mind and posted them on Instagram where those snippets grew into a book, recounting her experiences.

“An Evening with Rebekah Taussig” is a free event and open to the public. The discussion will begin at 7 p.m. and free parking will be available in Lot I after 6 p.m.