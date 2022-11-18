BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Lord of the Rings” and “Fringe” actor John Noble joined 17 News at Noon to talk about his upcoming appearance at the Bakersfield Comic Con this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Noble has a long list of credits, but is mostly known for his role as Denethor in “Lord of the Rings” and Dr. Walter Bishop on the science fiction series “Fringe.” He is currently working on “Star Trek: Prodigy,” an animated series where he plays Diviner.

Noble will be signing autographs and participating in a panel discussion to take questions from fans.

The Bakersfield Comic Con returns to the Kern County fairgrounds this weekend. Tickets are $10 for the day and $16 for two days.

Listen to the full interview above!