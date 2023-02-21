BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Job Fest spokespeople Frank Cabrera and Josh Conner joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what you can expect from this years Job Fest series kicking off in Lamont on Thursday.

Job Fest makes its return since the pandemic to present job opportunities to members of the Kern community in person.

During the pandemic, Conner said one of the biggest struggles with looking for a new job was the impersonable virtual interview process.

“Walk in, shake their hands, get to know them…going from virtual interviewing to being here with you now is so much better. I think that’s going to give job seekers that boost ’cause employees are so happy to come back to our event.”

This event is not just for the Lamont community but for everyone in the Kern County community, said Cabrera.

Organizers recommend bring extra physical copies of your resume to hand out and dress to impress. Thirty to 35 employers will be present, ready to hire for hundreds of positions including representatives from Amazon, City of Bakersfield, Grimmway Farms, Kern Medical and more.

Jobs for all levels of experience will be available.

Job Fest is happening at the David Head Community Building located at 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont on Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This is a free event. For more information visit jobfestkern.com