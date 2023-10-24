BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — JJ’s Legacy, known for its “Got the Dot” High School Leadership Program, will be holding its 8th annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ event in November.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at The Iron Lily Venue, located at 424 24th St. in Bakersfield.

The event is a fundraiser that will benefit the Got The Dot High School Leadership Program and Club. This essential learning platform will continue to educate local students about the need and

importance of registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, organizers say.

Lori Malkin, the founder of JJ’s Legacy, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit the JJ’s Legacy website.