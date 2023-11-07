BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — JJ’s Legacy helps educate the people of Kern County about the importance of organ eye and tissue donation, and this week, they’re hosting their most popular fundraiser of the year.

JJ’s Legacy has announced the 8th annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Iron Lily, located at 424 24th St. in Bakersfield. The event will feature Bakersfield’s own country music entertainer Joe Peters, who is known for his hit songs, including “I’ve Seen Me Do It.”

The event will also have line dancing, a live auction, a wine wall and BBQ prepared by the local award-winning competition BBQ team, The Ridge Route Boys.

Lisa Carbajal, the chair of Grillin’ & Brewin’, and Ryan Langford with JJ’s Legacy joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or on the JJ’s Legacy website.