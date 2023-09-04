BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise for Mindful Monday to talk about remote work– one of the biggest shifts in the way we work in recent decades– and how it could effect our mental health.

Gonzales discussed the broad range of results observed in studies on the subject, as well as ways to be mindful of mental health when working remotely or hybrid.

According to Gonzales, the work-from-home model is not one-size-fits-all. The benefits can outweigh the drawbacks depending on an individual’s lifestyle, life stage, discipline and goals.

