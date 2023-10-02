BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly two thirds of adults in the U.S. consume coffee each morning, and four fifths consume a caffeinated beverage daily.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about whether that consumption is harmful or beneficial to our brains.

According to Dr. Gonzales, studies have revealed coffee as largely a beneficial aid in boosting our energy and mood, as well as providing our bodies with anti-inflammatory properties and anti-oxidants as well as serving as an anti-depressant.

The caveat, however, is that moderation matters. Too much of a good thing is possible, with large quantities of coffee potentially increasing symptoms of anxiety, causing gastrointestinal issues and even leading to dependency, addiction and withdrawals.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.