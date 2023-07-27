BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last month, it was reported that the World Health Organization was planning to release findings declaring the artificial sweetener aspartame as a possible carcinogen.

The organization’s assessment is now out, officially classifying aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans on the basis of limited evidence for cancer in humans.” The findings came with a hope for “more and better studies,” however multiple health agencies have decided to stick to the previously established acceptable daily intake for the artificial sweetener.

Registered Dietician Nutritionist Nicole Giumarra joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss these findings, as well as the role that non-nutritive sugars can play in healthy eating patterns.

