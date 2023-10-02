BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Where and how the beans were grown, what type of beans, when and how the beans were roasted, when and how the beans were ground — all of these little things and more can greatly effect the end results of your morning cup of Joe.

To help 17 News at Sunrise celebrate International Coffee Day, Bakersfield Roasting Company’s Coffee Roaster Jason Hensley joined KGET with some beans and brews, and lots of information about how those earthy green pods become an aromatic morning companion.

Hensley explained the difference in flavor profile and roasting process for different roast-levels of beans– light roast, medium roast and dark roast.

He discussed the definition of single-origin versus blends, as well as coarseness of coffee grounds. Hensley also made some pour-over coffee to demonstrate the subtle and bold flavors at play in different roasts.