Downtown Business Association spokesperson Melanie Farmer joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming clean air conference and zero emission convoy happening Feb. 23.

In order to reduce Kern County’s air pollution, the Trucking with Clean Fuels Conference is designed for fleet managers in the trucking industry, owner-operators, school districts and business owners to learn more about the clean air vehicles, incentives, and electric vehicle regulations, Farmer said.

In addition to the conference, there will be a first-of-its-kind Zero Emission Convoy happening at 8:30 a.m. the day of the conference. The Convoy will travel 17 miles from the Conference venue to a Flying J truck stop and then return to the Conference.

Farmer said they are attempting to join the Guinness Book of World Records by being the first-ever zero-emission convoy in the nation.

The convoy will begin at the Flying J.

The 2023 Trucking with Clean Fuels Conference and Zero Emission Convoy will be hosted at the Westchester Downtown in Bakersfield, CA. on Feb. 23rd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available at 2023TCFC.com