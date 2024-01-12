BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January is Human Trafficking month and the Department of Human Services is set to host several events to increase awareness in Kern.

Dr. Angela Look with the Kern County Department of Human Services joined 17 news to talk about the trafficking situations in Kern, resources available to victims and the signs parents should look out for.

In 2023, Child Protective Services received 150 phone calls about children in Kern County being exploited or trafficked. Human trafficking does not only pertain to sex workers, labor imprisonment is also common amongst agricultural workers who were promised jobs that never pan out and instead, end up paying back their debt for being brought into the country.

According to Dr. Look, there are 750,000 predators online trying to find their next victim. Some of the warning signs Look says parents need to pay attention to are if there kids are speaking or gaming with strangers online or posting provocative pictures on social media or mentions of being on the “blade” should raise a red flag to parents or guardians.

Watch the full interview in the player for a full list of trafficking awareness events happening this month.