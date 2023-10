BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Howlin’ Halloween Dog Parade is set for Friday night in the Wall Street Alley in downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales and the Hotdog Ethel joined 17 News with more information on the event.

Gonzales says the parade is for costumed pets.

The dog parade and costume contest is scheduled for Friday night a 6 p.m. at the Wall Street Alley.