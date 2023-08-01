BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interest rates may feel high compared to the single-digit rates many have come accustomed to in the past decade, but even after another interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, today’s rates would have been considered low 40 years ago. This, according to Broker Associate Jon Busby, is one reason why those considering buying a home don’t necessarily need to delay the process.

John Busby with Team Busby joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the latest numbers for Bakersfield’s real estate market as well as provide some of his own predictions for the future.

Busby also spoke about the housing crisis, which he claims may be dampening the effects of rising interest rates as supply still cannot match demand. Additionally, as jobs continue to transition to virtual platforms, Bakersfield is among the list of non-landlocked cities in California that is seeing an influx of buyers fleeing from more expensive metropolitan markets.

