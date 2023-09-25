BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins– that’s what Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales is referring to when speaking about the acronym D.O.S.E. or ‘dosing.’

These four ‘happiness chemicals’ each manifest in our bodies in different ways and bring us joy in different forms. But each one can be accessed through simple actions each day, according to Dr. Gonzales.

Dopamine, for example, is dubbed the reward hormone, and we can get our bodies to release this chemical by simple actions like getting a good nights sleep, checking off a to-do list, listening to music or tending to a garden.

For the outline of all four chemicals and how they can be accessed, watch the full interview in the player.