BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — April is both sexual assault and child abuse awareness month.

One in nine girls and one in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about how you can teach your kids how to recognize and report abuse if it happens, why its important to teach children about the correct anatomical names for their body parts and resources parents can use to teach their kiddos.