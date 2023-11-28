BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Giving Tuesday is here, and the Kern Community Foundation is encouraging the community to support effective charitable organizations and programs.

Supporting nonprofits on Giving Tuesday this year could have a bigger impact than usual, organizers say. That’s because nonprofits and industry groups say donations so far are down compared with previous years.

Many groups say they are hopeful this year since a large amount of charitable giving happens at the end of the calendar year.

Aaron Falk, the President and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about how people can help nonprofits on this day. Watch the video in the player for more details.

