BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Stroke Awareness Month. A stroke, also called a brain attack, is a serious medical emergency and can cause permanent brain damage if not treated immediately.

Brain damage from a stroke can result in a profound loss of physical functioning, impaired cognitive skills or both. There is only a small window of time where diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent lifelong complications.

Stroke Program Coordinator at Kern Medical Sara Aldaco, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what you should do if you or someone near you is having a stroke.