BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While Kern County has taken a break from hot weather this week, Memorial day is just around the corner and the excruciating Bakersfield heat is soon to follow.

With the heat comes extra precautions pet owners need to be mindful of. Kern County Animals Services Director Nick Cullen joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about ways to keep your pets safe and healthy during the summer heat.

Some warning sings pet owners should look out for:

-Make sure your pet has cool, fresh water throughout the day and if your pet has to be outdoors, make sure they’re in a shaded area.

-If your pet is showing signs of excessive panting, discolored gums, or mobility problems, they need to get to the veterinarian right away.

-Inspect your dog’s paws. If they’re leaving sweat prints on the ground, owners should seek medical care immediately.