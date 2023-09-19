BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Job interviews can be nerve-racking events, but there are ways to put yourself more at ease.

Preparation is key, according to Mikey Mejia and Anycia Reyes, Job Development Specialists at Bakersfield College. Practicing answering interview questions, reading the job description and researching the company can help assuage nerves, as well as leave a good impression on employers.

Mejia and Reyes shared more tips on standing out during a job interview during their morning interview on 17 News at Sunrise.

To view the full interview, watch the video in player.