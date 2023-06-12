BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that so far this year, 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to the National Institute of Health, that number could grow to 13.8 million by 2060, which could hinder the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or cure Alzheimer’s.

In 2019, pre-covid, the disease was the sixth leading cause of death in the nation.

Alzheimer’s Association spokesperson Amanda Valenzuela joined 17 News at Sunrise to share resources and advice on what you can do to lower the risk of cognitive decline.