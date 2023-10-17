BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Great Shakeout is coming up on Thursday– it’s a time when millions of people worldwide take part in earthquake drills at work, school, and home. But an earthquake can happen at any time, meaning any day is a good day to make sure you and your loved ones are prepared if a natural disaster comes.

Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about what Kern residents should keep in mind when preparing for a potential earthquake.

He discussed Ready Kern, which is a state-of-the-art emergency notification system, and how Kern residents can sign up.

Freeborn also spoke about emergency kits, and although some items must be personalized to an individual’s daily needs, he demonstrated some of the most important items to remember to pack away.

For more earthquake safety tips, watch the full interview.