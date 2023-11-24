BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most people would agree that a grateful person is more pleasant to be around, but what is the science behind a sunny outlook?

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise for a special Thanksgiving edition to talk about the ways adjusting your mindset to a more positive default can benefit you physical, emotional and mental health as well as improve relationships.

By training your brain to focus on the positive through mindfulness activities such as journaling, you can functionally re-wire your brain, according to Dr. Gonzales.

Gratitude also strengthens bonds between people, which is especially helpful when taking into consideration that we are in the midst of a “loneliness epidemic,” according to Dr. Gonzales.

