BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will stop by Compassion Corner Thursday and it is important to remember how crucial it is to donate.

Rachel Nettleton with Houchin Community Blood Bank joined 17 News at Noon Tuesday to talk about the event and the importance of donating blood if you are able to.

Nettleton said Houchin needs more stories about blood recipients who would like to share their experience.

The blood drive is scheduled from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday outside the KGET Studios on 22nd and L streets. For more information, click here.