Firefighters Lance Osborne of the Bakersfield Fire Department and Josh Dodson from the Kern County Fire Department joined 17 news to talk about a BBQ fundraiser happening Thursday.

The fundraiser will benefit the Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Burn Survivor foundations dedicated to helping Kern County burn survivors and their families.

One such case is 17-year-old Emily Peters. She was burned in a New Year’s Eve 2020 accident. Emily was using an accelerant on her backyard fire pit when the gas can exploded. 80% of her body is now covered in burns. She spent five months recovering in the hospital and underwent 28 surgeries.

The burn survivors foundation helped Emily and her family cover fuel costs to Grossmans Burn Center, hotel room, expensive silicone cream, and garments during her recovery.

“I just want to say thank you so much. It’s really been a huge help through everything I’ve been through, my whole experience. You guys have just been amazing, honestly,” Emily said.

Osborne said, “It’s a great opportunity to help raise money for these local survivors. This money stay in the community, it goes to the nursing staff to help with education, local fire departments and garments.

The Hook and Ladder BBQ will kick off Thursday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 2120 L Street across from KGET-TV 17 studios.

$10 will get you a burger, chips, cookie and a water. You can place a group order ahead of time for 10 or more lunches by calling 661-283-1701, phone lines open at 8 a.m. There will also be a $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a 65-inch TV.