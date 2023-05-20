BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News intern, Jazaleen Salinas will soon be celebrating her own graduation from Bakersfield Christian High School.

Jazaleen is the Associated Student Body President at BCHS. She served as class president in her freshman, sophomore and junior years.

Jazaleen joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about choosing Syracuse University, in New York, as her new home in the fall and shares tips on how students can better navigate their classes to reach their academic goals.

Congratulations to Jazaleen!