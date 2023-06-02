BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With graduation season underway, it’s time to recognize some outstanding Kern County students and hear a bit of the message they have for their peers.

One of seven Highland High School valedictorians Aliya Resendez joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about her plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall and shares an excerpt of her graduation speech.

Aliya plans to major in bio-chemistry. During her time at Highland High School she was in the Spanish honors society, ASB president, varsity cheer captain, and secretary of the Juniorettes of the Woman’s Club of Bakersfield.

Congratulations, Aliya!