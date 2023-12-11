BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A very special dedication will be taking place at the Freedom Flagpole this week, and residents are invited to come and honor all those who have served with a wreath lighting ceremony.

The Bakersfield Young Marines organization says it has placed a wreath on the Freedom Flagpole every December since its dedication to Greenlawn by VFW Post 97 in 2020. The wreath is placed for veterans and their families, including some with no headstones. It is also for all military and first responders past and present in the community.

The ceremony will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Southwest, located at 2739 Panama Ln. The event is completely free, according to organizers.

Steve Gerber and Uriel Gutierrez with the Bakersfield Young Marines joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.