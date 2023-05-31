BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ever wanted to drink wine and eat delicious BBQ for a good cause? Honor Flight Tehachapi is hosting a wine and BBQ fundraiser next month to raise funds for their next flight.

Steve Miles and Armando Solis with Honor Flight joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their upcoming fundraiser.

If you are a veteran looking to get on the next flights, Honor Flight is now accepting applications from any U.S. Veterans who are 75-years or older, including Cold War Veterans.

The BBQ fundraiser is happening June 14th from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tariassic Vineyards in Tehachapi. For more information and to sign up a Veteran for the next Honor Flight visit, HonorFlightKernCounty.org