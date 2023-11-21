BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise for a monthly update on some of the issues most closely effecting Bakersfield residents.

Terry gave warnings and advice to families as the holiday season rolls in, from staying vigilant in shopping centers to keeping track of packages arriving to your door.

He also discussed the efforts from his department to combat the rise in thefts specific to Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The police chief also answered questions about a story previously reported by 17 News regarding BPD Officer DeAngelo Sanchez who resigned the force as a warrant was being issued to search his residence.

Although the officer was not home at the time, Arvin police Sgt. Delia Reyes, with whom Sanchez shared the home, was arrested during the search after being found to be in possession and under the influence of drugs, according to the Sheriff’s office, who is conducting the investigation.

For the full interview, view the video in the player.