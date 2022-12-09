BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories while getting into the holiday spirit. Holiday Lights at CALM has been a Bakersfield institution for the past 20 years.

The event returns as a drive-thru experience where families can enjoy the light show from the comfort of their vehicles. The drive-thru idea stemmed from the pandemic. Organizers decided to keep the format after receiving positive feedback from the community who enjoyed staying warm during the 30-minute light show, which features over 3 million lights.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kern County volunteer music group, Music Fusion, joined 17 News at Sunrise to perform a rendition of Jingle Bells at the Holiday Lights at CALM.

Bakersfield College Chamber Singers also performed a “Childhood Christmas Favorites” medley in preparation for their annual Christmas Dinner fundraiser on Dec. 10.

The event will help the BC Chamber Singers raise the necessary funds for their upcoming Central European Tour in June 2023 to Vienna, Prague, and Berlin. The event will be held in the Renegade Ballroom, Campus Center 3rd floor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bakersfield College. For tickets visit their website.

This year’s event will run nightly through Dec. 31, except for Christmas Day, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per vehicle if bought in advance on their website or at the CALM gift shop.