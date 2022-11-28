California Living Museum Director Meg Maitland joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the return of Holiday Lights at CALM on Saturday.

Holiday Lights at CALM returns as a drive-thru experience where families can enjoy the light show from the comfort of their vehicles. The drive-thru idea stemmed from the pandemic. Organizers decided to keep the format after receiving positive feedback from the community who enjoyed staying warm during the 30-minute light show, which features over 3 million lights, according to Maitland.

This year’s event will run nightly through Dec. 31, except for Christmas Day, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per vehicle if bought in advance on their website or at the CALM gift shop.

Tickets at the gate will be $40, but Maitland said these tickets are not guaranteed and are available on a first come, first served basis. CALM’s goal is to prevent lines from getting too long so everyone with a ticket gets a chance to enjoy the show, she said.