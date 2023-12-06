BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Laura Barnes, a home organizer and owner of Let Laura Jean, joined 17 News at Sunrise to give tips on packing, unpacking and storing holiday decorations.

She shared some of her favorite products to organize and even increase the shelf-life of holiday items such as string lights and ornaments.

Additionally, labeling storage containers or using clear storage containers can save time rummaging through boxes later on, Barnes said.

Barnes also talked about the importance of purging those rarely-used items, donating them for others to enjoy.