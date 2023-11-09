BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holidays are approaching, and you can help make them a little brighter for local foster youth.

Jana Slage with the Kern County Department of Human Services joined 17 News with more information on the 36th Annual Holiday Cottage program.

Donations of any amount are now being accepted, however, $50 does grant one foster child’s holiday wish.

The wishes include things like Legos, Play Dough, Barbies and bikes. The purchased gifts will be distributed to children in Kern County foster care in December.

