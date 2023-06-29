BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nestled at the base of the Panorama Bluffs is what Mic Hall from the Panorama Vista Preserve calls ‘a well kept secret.’

The Panorama Vista Preserve is a 951 acre public space bursting with native plants and animals along a winding section of the Kern River. The series of trails in the Panorama Vista Preserve are but one of many unique hiking options that make Kern County a great place to hike, according to Hall.

Mic Hall joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about why hiking is a great way to invest in your physical and mental health all while exploring the local area.

He also shared some important things to keep in mind that will help both hikers and native species stay safe and healthy.

Watch the video in the player for more details.