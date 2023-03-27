BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Highland High School Hall of Fame Foundation announced seven alumni and one championship team from 1977 for induction next month. Inductees have achieved notable success in health care, the judicial system and humanitarian efforts.

Board member of the Highland High Hall of Fame Jim Luff joined 17 News at Noon for a look ahead at this year’s induction ceremony.

The following people will be inducted to the Class of 2023 Hall of Fame:

-Ryan Alsop, Class of 1989

-Willa Crosby Thorson, Class of 1999

-Leticia Perez, Class of 1995

-Liz Stinson Haley, Class of 1972

-Pete Gonzales, Class of 1976

-Eugena Eyherabide, Class of 1977

-Coach Joe Barton and the 1977 Boys Varsity team

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.