BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “Helping Hart” foundation is hosting their inaugural gala in memory of a grandmother taken too soon in a crash on July 22, 2020.

Helping Hart, Helping Hit and Run Tragedies, President Dawn Elliot started the non-profit after her mother Deborah Ann Geneau was hit and killed in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive.

The organization originally began to assist the Bakersfield Police Department and its traffic department with resources they may need to solve cases like her mother’s and victims and their families, who are directly affected by hit and run collisions.

Elliot joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how her family has moved forward with her mother’s death, what you can expect at their first gala on July 20 at Temblor Brewing Company and how funds raised at the event will benefit the BPD.

For full event details visit, helpinghart.org.