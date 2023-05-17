BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National Salvation Army Week is a time to celebrate volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who help the organization serve each community.

The Salvation Army’s Bakersfield Corp is focusing on homelessness prevention through food programs, utility and rent assistance, and more on a case-by-case basis. The Corp seeks assistance with general funding and non-perishable food items to be able to help these programs reach as many people and families as possible.

Salvation Army spokesperson Kristen White joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what the organization has to offer the community.

You can donate online by visiting these websites: Bakersfield Corp and Ridgecrest Corp.