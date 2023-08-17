BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Between a busy school schedule, sports, band practice and homework it’s vital to fuel up before the dinner cravings set in.

Rafael Juarez, Director of Food and Nutrition Services with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, joined 17 News at Noon to share some tips on what types of nutritious foods parents can feed their children after a long day at school.

According to Juarez, one way of getting kids involved with healthy eating patterns is by making it easy and accessible. Parents can let their children pre-package their favorite snacks in portable containers for the week to ensure there’s a healthy quick bite to eat while at school.

For snack ideas watch the video in the player above.