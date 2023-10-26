BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Choosing a college can be a difficult and big decision, this is why students will get the chance to learn about more than 25 historic Black colleges and universities at the HBCU Caravan event at Bakersfield College.

Bakersfield College is welcoming Admission Representatives from more than 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to discuss transfer opportunities with Bakersfield College students.

Students who want to transfer to a four-year university will have the opportunity to take advantage of several benefits offered by the HBCU Caravan. These include guaranteed admission to participating institutions, waived application fees, and scholarship information.

Sunni Crawford, an advisor at Bakersfield College, joined 17 News to discuss the event.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 in the Renegade Room from 9 a.m. to noon.